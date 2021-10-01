"Aggressive" BC Ferries passengers arrested over mask incident

Three men have court dates after incidents on a BC Ferries sailing last week.

According to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, on September 24, 2021, officers attended the Spirit of British Columbia Ferry around 8:35 pm. It was coming to Swartz Bay from Tsawwassen when reports came in.

There were three males who had apparently become aggressive towards other passengers after they refused to wear masks.

Police say they were threatening to fight other passengers after they were directed to wear a mask by BC Ferries officials and confronted by other passengers about the mask mandate.

RCMP said they boarded the vessel and located the men, who were arrested without incident and brought to the Sidney RCMP detachment for processing.

“These incidents are taken seriously by police. The Provincial mandates are in place to protect the public and help control the spread of COVID-19,” said Corporal Andres Sanchez Media Relations Officer at the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.

“These three men took it upon themselves to put others’ health at risk by refusing to wear the masks on a crowded voyage and when confronted on their behaviour, threatened others,” he said.

They were released from custody and have a court appearance set for December in Victoria Provincial Court. They’re also under conditions not to attend BC Ferries property.

Currently, BC Ferries is following the direction of the Provincial Health Officer and enforcing mandatory mask policies on all indoor spaces onboard vessels and at ferry terminals.