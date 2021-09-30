BC health officials announce 749 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 749 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 186,994.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that “given the holiday, the ministry is unable to provide hospitalization numbers, active cases, or recovered cases.”

As of Wednesday, however, there were 340 individuals hospitalized and 142 in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 267 new cases

267 new cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 113 new cases

113 new cases Interior Health: 157 new cases

157 new cases Northern Health: 148 new cases

148 new cases Island Health: 64 new cases

64 new cases Outside of Canada: No new cases

There have been nine new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,962 in BC. Three deaths occurred in Fraser Health, two in Island Health, one in Northern Health, one in Vancouver Coastal Health, and two in Interior Health.

From September 22 to 28, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 71.2% of cases and from September 15 to 28, they accounted for 80.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (September 22 to 28) – Total 5,251

Not vaccinated: 3,367 (64.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 373 (7.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,511 (28.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 15 to 28) – Total 444

Not vaccinated: 317 (71.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 41 (9.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 86 (19.4%)

Past two weeks, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 15 to 28)

Not vaccinated: 46.5

Partially vaccinated: 17.1

Fully vaccinated: 2.0

To date, 88.0% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 81.0% have received their second dose.