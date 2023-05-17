BC Ferrari driver caught excessively speeding with bulldog on his lap

On May 12, the BC Highway Patrol pulled over a Ferrari driver for excessive speeding and were surprised to find a bulldog on his lap.

South Coast BC Highway Patrol for Chilliwack was conducting high-speed enforcement on Highway 1 in Popkum, BC.

An officer observed a white Ferrari making multiple lane changes and overtaking other cars on the road at high rates of speed.

The officer was able to establish that the driver of the vehicle was pushing his cars at speeds of 161 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

Once the BC RCMP officer was able to bring the Ferrari to a safe stop, the officer noticed that the driver, who police have identified as a man in his 30s from the Lower Mainland, had a bulldog in his lap.

“Driving any vehicle at this rate of speed with or without an animal on your lap is dangerous for all involved. Driving with a pet on your lap can interfere with your ability to safely control the vehicle,” said Constable Blair Fuller with the BC Highway Patrol in a statement.

Afterward, the white Ferrari was impounded, and the driver was charged with multiple counts under the BC Motor Vehicle Act due to his speed and obstructed control of the vehicle.

A statement from the BC Highway Patrol adds, “The driver and his canine companion will now be getting to their destination safely.”