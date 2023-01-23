No BC spots named in new list of top 10 best places to live in Canada

When it comes to the best spots to live in Canada, many would argue that “Beautiful British Columbia” can’t be excluded from that with its stunning BC forests, awesome food, mild weather, and more — but that’s not the case according to a new list.

The 2023 list from Moving Waldo omitted any BC spot from its Best Places to Live in Canada because it didn’t place high in the three main criteria for determining the rankings.

First up is safety (based on the crime rate), then there’s affordability, and finally, access to recreational facilities and parks. Quality of life was also a factor.

“Health, pollution, green spaces and recreation, climate, education, and employment are the criteria involved to determine the quality of life,” Moving Waldo wrote.

In western Canada, only a small town in southern Alberta made the cut. The rest of the list is made up of mostly Quebec and Ontario spots, and a place in New Brunswick took top honours.

Alberta’s High River was ranked #8 on the list, moving up two spots from #10 on the list’s ranking in 2022, and was awarded for its tranquillity and outdoorsy culture.

The town also found itself on the list thanks to it being one of the cheapest places to live in Alberta and also having a low crime rate.

Here’s the full ranking of the best places to live in Canada right now:

Edmundston, New Brunswick Saguenay, Quebec Levis, Quebec Deep River, Ontario Trenton, Nova Scotia Quebec City, Quebec Thetford Mines, Quebec High River, Alberta Barrie, Ontario Wellington County, Ontario

No spots in BC made the list in the 2022 rankings either.

What do you think of this list? Let us know in the comments.