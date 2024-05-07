British Columbians can expect their phones to buzz loudly on Wednesday morning as part of a routine test of Canada’s emergency alert system.

The Alert Ready system test happens twice a year, and it’s scheduled for 10:55 am PT on May 8.

The notification will be sent to cell phones, TVs, and radios. To be clear, it’s a test and not a real emergency.

The real alerts typically go out for Amber alerts and tsunami warnings. In 2022, the Alert Ready system was expanded to incorporate warnings about floods and wildfires, two things becoming uncomfortably common in the province.

Some social media users weighed in that this was a welcome addition, and they were surprised that they weren’t already set up to receive flood and wildfire warnings.

To receive the alert, your phone must be connected to an LTE cellular network, be alert-compatible, be within the alert area, and have up-to-date cellular software. So, if you’ve been avoiding updating your phone, here’s a reason to do it. Visit the Alert Ready website to learn more and see if it’ll work with your phone.

With files from Sarah Anderson and Megan Devlin