BC emergency alert prompts many residents to freak the f out

It’s as sure a bet as Christmas landing on December 25, as another emergency alert in BC has prompted a widespread reaction, including leading many people to freak out.

This test, Alert Ready, was a partnership between municipal, provincial, and federal governments, meaning that residents of all provinces — except Prince Edward Island — got a similar alert around the same time in their respective time zones.

The tests are run to test the reliability of the system in the event of an actual emergency, and many took to social media to complain about said reliability.

On Wednesday, residents of all provinces were warned that a test would occur, yet many seemed to miss that warning, which led them to freak out when the BC emergency alert ran today.

BC residents were also warned on social media earlier today.

EMERGENCY ALERT TEST TODAY

EMERGENCY ALERT TEST TODAY

At 1:55pm (PST) today, EMBC will test the #BC emergency alert system. An alert tone & test message will be sent to compatible cell phones, radio & TV.

Numerous people complained that the alert ran too close to the accidental Poland missile attack.

British Columbia emergency alert system just ran a test and I momentarily thought Poland had triggered article 5. — Big_friendly_kiwi (@increase_la) November 16, 2022

Thanks for the heart attack, emergency alert test, really needed that in the wake of the latest round of WW3 memes — Nihilist Riveter (@Riv3ter1) November 16, 2022

Others suggested their homes were shaking following the alert.

Um did anyone else’s place shake for a few seconds 5 minutes after that practice emergency alert? 🤨 #NorthVan — jackie (@jacqpatton) November 16, 2022

Some people complained that they didn’t receive an alert at all, while others complained that the alert arrived late.

Then there was this person who thought the world was ending, “finally”:

Bruh I was taking a shower and the emergency alert went off on every device it can and I thought the world was finally ending — Big Jimbo (@BigJimboPickens) November 16, 2022

Emergency alert always makes me think the world is ending — Pastor Kyle. (@itsqail) November 16, 2022

Some had slightly more sensible takes.

Only people that had a right to complain were in Hawaii a number of years back when someone accidentally set off the nuclear missile incoming alert. Anyone that complains about emergency alert testing or amber alerts can just… pic.twitter.com/IAqGKQAjJR — Mango Tango Blue Check (@UnboxedCrayon) November 16, 2022

