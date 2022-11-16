NewsHumour & Weird

BC emergency alert prompts many residents to freak the f out

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Nov 16 2022, 10:39 pm
BC emergency alert prompts many residents to freak the f out
El Nariz/Shutterstock

It’s as sure a bet as Christmas landing on December 25, as another emergency alert in BC has prompted a widespread reaction, including leading many people to freak out.

This test, Alert Ready, was a partnership between municipal, provincial, and federal governments, meaning that residents of all provinces — except Prince Edward Island — got a similar alert around the same time in their respective time zones.

The tests are run to test the reliability of the system in the event of an actual emergency, and many took to social media to complain about said reliability.

On Wednesday, residents of all provinces were warned that a test would occur, yet many seemed to miss that warning, which led them to freak out when the BC emergency alert ran today.

BC residents were also warned on social media earlier today.

Numerous people complained that the alert ran too close to the accidental Poland missile attack.

Others suggested their homes were shaking following the alert.

Some people complained that they didn’t receive an alert at all, while others complained that the alert arrived late.

Then there was this person who thought the world was ending, “finally”:

Some had slightly more sensible takes.

 

Did you get the alert? Let us know in the comments.

 

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Humour & Weird
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.