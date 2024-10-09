The first and only televised BC leaders debate came and went in a flash last night, but has it turned the tide of the election in anyone’s favour?

According to the reaction from most BC residents, there seemed to have been a clear loser but not so much a clear winner.

Here’s how BC residents who watched the debate rated it.

The debate was divided into several categories, representing the most significant issues facing British Columbians. The main topics were housing, healthcare, drugs, public safety, and reconciliation.

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, BC Conservative Party Leader John Rustad, and BC NDP Leader David Eby were asked questions individually, and the three also had time to engage in a more open debate with each other.

Who won the BC leaders debate?

Furstenau received a lot of praise for her debate performance, and it seems that public sentiments on platforms like X and Reddit are split between declaring her or Eby the winner.

Credit where it’s due: Furstenau was strong tonight. I disagree with many of her policies, but she articulated them in a way that was clear and engaging for the audience. She did well. #bcpoli https://t.co/poWer4ca72 — Adam Stirling (@Adam_Stirling) October 9, 2024

Eby won. Looked and sounded like the premier. Command of all the files. Spoke with empathy and compassion. Prosecuted Rustad for his failures and foibles. Furstenau also did well. Disastrous performance by Rustad. #bcpoli https://t.co/zd89kUFTCn — Jeffrey Ferrier (@jtferrier) October 9, 2024

“The debate would have convinced me to vote green if it wasn’t basically a throwaway in my riding,” said one Redditor in this thread.

Furstenau attacked Eby and Rustad, often questioning their policies and leadership. In almost every argument BC residents have made about the debate, Furstenau’s performance has been lauded. However, despite that, voters seem hesitant to vote for the BC Green Party.

“I think she definitely won some points,” someone else said.

During the debate, Eby said you never know which Rustad will show up. Some BC residents agreed.

“He is so slimy. If I were on crutches and there was an elevator that came once every 20 minutes to the 50th floor and John Rustad was in there alone, I would take the stairs every single time,” a Redditor said in this thread.

Rustad’s controversial views on climate change and vaccines were questioned during the debate, and people have said it’s a consideration when deciding their vote.

“I was on the fence until Rustad’s comments on vaccines and climate change. I’m personally probably right of centre when it comes to social things, but that’s not enough to embrace scientific lunacy,” one Redditor said.

One voter said, “I dislike most of the NDP policies, but the Conservatives sure didn’t win me over. I think I will vote green now.”

Furstenau seemed to be most praised, while Rustad got the most criticism and was declared the loser of the debate by most.

Some commented on Rustad’s general demeanour during the debate.

No one seemed to think too strongly about Eby’s performance, which might’ve worked in his favour.

“Eby won just by not being bad,” one Redditor said.

“Eby and the NDP are just sensible,” someone responded.

The provincial election takes place on October 19; you can read more about it here. If you missed the debate, you can still watch it here. If you saw it, we’d love to know who you think won. Let us know in the comments.