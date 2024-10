BC Election 2024: Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley results

With the polls closed, the 2024 BC Election results will be rolling in, and we will round up who has won (and who lost) in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley ridings. Look for the green checkmark ✅ next to the name and party to see who your new (or returning) MLA will be.

No checkmark; give it a beat; the results are coming in hot.

47 seats is a majority.

Legislature seats breakdown:

NDP Conservatives Greens Independent Other 36 29 X X X

Vancouver BC election results

Vancouver-Fraserview BC NDP: George Chow (Incumbent) ✅ BC Green Party : Francoise Raunet Conservative Party : Jag S Sanghera

Vancouver-Hastings Conservative Party: Jacob Burdge BC Green Party : Bridget Burns Independent: Zsolt Kiss BC NDP: Niki Sharma (Incumbent) ✅

Vancouver-Kensington BC NDP: Mable Elmore (Incumbent) ✅ BC Green Party : Amy Fox Conservative Party: Syed Mohsin

Vancouver-Langara Conservative Party: Bryan Breguet BC NDP: Sunita Dhir BC Green Party: Scottford Price

Vancouver-Little Mountain BC NDP: Christine Boyle ✅ Conservative Party: John Coupar BC Green Party: Wendy Hayko

Vancouver-Point Grey BC NDP: David Eby (Incumbent) ✅ Conservative Party: Paul Ratchford BC Green Party: Devyani Singh

Vancouver-Quilchena BC Green Party: Michael Barkusky Conservative Party: Dallas Brodie ✅ BC NDP: Callista Ryan Independent: Caroline Ying-Mei Wang

Vancouver-Renfrew BC NDP: Adrian Dix (Incumbent) ✅ Conservative Party: Tom Ikonomou BC Green Party: Lawrence Taylor

Vancouver-South Granville BC NDP: Brenda Bailey (Incumbent) ✅ BC Green Party: Adam Hawk Conservative Party: Aron Lageri

Vancouver-Strathcona Communist Party of BC: Kimball Cariou BC Green Party: Simon de Weerdt Conservative Party: Scott Muller BC NDP: Joan Phillip ✅

Vancouver-West End BC NDP: Spencer Chandra Herbert ✅ Conservative Party: Jon Ellacott BC Green Party: Eoin O’Dwyer Independent: Carl Turnbull

Vancouver-Yaletown Conservative Party: Melissa De Genova BC Green Party: Dana-Lyn Mackenzie BC NDP: Terry Yung



North Shore election results

North Vancouver-Lonsdale BC NDP: Bowinn Ma ✅ Conservative Party : David Splett

North Vancouver-Seymour Independent: Mitchell Baker Conservative Party: Sam Chandola BC NDP: Susie Chant ✅ BC Green Party: Subhadarshi Tripathy

West Vancouver-Capilano Conservative Party : Lynne Block ✅ BC NDP : Sara Eftekhar Independent: Karin Kirkpatrick BC Green Party : Archie Kaario

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky BC Green Party: Jeremy Valeriote Conservative Party : Yuri Fulmer BC NDP : Jen Ford



Surrey election results

Surrey City Centre Communist Party of BC: Ryan Abbott BC Green Party: Colin Boyd Independent: Saeed Naguib BC NDP: Amna Shah Conservative Party: Zeeshan Wahla

Surrey North Conservative Party: Mandeep Dhaliwal Freedom Party of BC: Kiran Hundal Independent: Hobby Nijjar BC Green Party: Sim Sandhu BC NDP: Rachna Singh

Surrey South Conservative Party: Brent Chapman ✅ BC NDP: Haroon Ghaffar

Surrey-Cloverdale BC Green Party: Pat McCutcheon Freedom Party of BC: Judy Meilleur BC NDP: Mike Starchuk Conservative Party: Elenore Sturko

Surrey-Fleetwood BC Green Party: Tim Binnema BC NDP: Jagrup Brar Conservative Party: Avtar Gill

Surrey-Guildford BC NDP: Garry Begg Independent: Kabir Qurban Conservative Party: Honveer Singh Randhawa BC Green Party: Manjeet Singh Sahota

Surrey-Newton Conservative Party: Tegjot Bal Freedom Party of BC: Amrit Birring No affiliation: Japreet Lehal Independent: Joginder Singh Randhawa BC NDP: Jessie Sunner

Surrey-Panorama Freedom Party of BC: Paramjit Rai BC NDP: Jinny Sims Conservative Party: Bryan Tepper

Surrey-Serpentine River BC NDP: Baltej Singh Dhillon Conservative Party: Linda Hepner Independent: Jim McMurtry

Surrey-White Rock Conservative Party: Trevor Halford Libertarian: Damyn Tassie Libertarian BC NDP: Darryl Walker



Richmond election results

Richmond Centre Conservative Party : Hon Chan ✅ Independent: Dickens Cheung Independent: Sunny Ho BC NDP: Henry Yao No affiliation: Wendy Yuan

Richmond-Bridgeport Independent: Glynnis Hoi Sum Chan BC NDP: Linda Li BC Green Party: Tamás Revóczi Independent: Charlie Smith Conservative Party: Teresa Wat ✅

Richmond-Queensborough Conservative Party: Steve Kooner Independent: Errol E. Povah BC NDP: Aman Singh Independent: Cindy Wu

Richmond-Steveston BC NDP: Kelly Greene No affiliation: Jackie Lee Conservative Party: Michelle Mollineaux BC Green Party: Elodie Vaudandaine



Langley election results

Langley-Abbotsford BC NDP: John Aldag Conservative Party: Harman Bhangu Libertarian: Alex Joehl Independent: Karen Long BC Green Party: Melissa Snazell

Langley-Walnut Grove BC NDP: Megan Dykeman BC Green Party: Rylee Mac Lean Independent: Carlos Suarez Rubio Conservative Party: Misty Van Popta

Langley-Willowbrook BC Green Party: Petrina Arnason BC NDP: Andrew Mercier (Incumbent) Conservative Party: Jody Toor



Port Coquitlam election results

Port Coquitlam Conservative Party: Keenan Adams BC Green Party: Adam Bremner-Akins Libertarian: Lewis Dahlby BC NDP: Mike Farnworth (Incumbent) ✅



Port Moody election results

Port Moody-Burquitlam BC Green Party: Samantha Agtarap BC NDP: Rick Glumac Conservative Party: Kerry van Aswegen



New Westminster/Coquitlam election results

New Westminster-Coquitlam BC Green Party: Maureen Curran Conservative Party: Ndellie Massey BC NDP: Jennifer Whiteside ✅

Coquitlam-Burke Mountain Conservative Party: Stephen Frolek BC NDP: Jodie Wickens

Coquitlam-Maillardville BC NDP: Jennifer Blatherwick Independent: Ken Holowanky Conservative Party: Hamed Najafi BC Green Party: Nicola Spurling



Burnaby/New Westminster

Burnaby-New Westminster Independent: Daniel Kofi Ampong BC NDP: Raj Chouhan Conservative Party: Deepak Suri



Burnaby

Burnaby Centre Conservative Party: Dharam Kajal BC NDP: Anne Kang

Burnaby East BC NDP: Reah Arora Conservative Party: Simon Chandler BC Green Party: Tara Shushtarian

Burnaby North Independent: Martin Kendell BC NDP: Janet Routledge Conservative Party: Michael Wu

Burnaby South-Metrotown Independent MichaelAngelo Abc RobinHood Meiling Chia BC NDP: Paul Choi Conservative Party: Han Lee BC Green Party: Carrie McLaren



West Vancouver election results

West Vancouver-Capilano Conservative Party: Lynne Block ✅ BC NDP: Sara Eftekhar BC Green Party: Archie Kaario Independent: Karin Kirkpatrick

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky BC NDP: Jen Ford Conservative Party: Yuri Fulmer BC Green Party: Jeremy Valeriote



Delta election results

Delta North BC Green Party: Nick Dickinson-Wilde BC NDP: Ravi Kahlon (Incumbent) Freedom Party of BC: Manqoosh Khan Conservative Party: Raj Veauli

Delta South BC NDP: Jason McCormick Conservative Party: Ian Paton



Abbotsford election results

Abbotsford South Conservative Party: Bruce Banman (Incumbent) ✅ BC NDP: Sarah Kooner Independent: Amandeep Singh

Abbotsford West Independent: James Davison BC NDP: Graeme Hutchison Conservative Party: Korky Neufeld

Abbotsford-Mission BC NDP: Pam Alexis (Incumbent) Conservative Party: Reann Gasper ✅



Maple Ridge election results

Maple Ridge East BC NDP: Bob D’Eith (Incumbent) Conservative Party: Lawrence Mok BC Green Party: Kylee Williams

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows BC NDP: Lisa Beare Conservative Party: Mike Morden



Chilliwack election results

Chilliwack North BC Green Party: Tim Cooper BC NDP: Dan Coulter (Incumbent) Independent: Dan Grice Conservative Party: Heather Maahs

Chilliwack-Cultus Lake BC NDP: Kelli Paddon (Incumbent) Conservative Party: A’aliya Warbus



BC Conservative Party Leader John Rustad has won his riding in Nechako Lakes. ✅