Victoria BC Election results: Who won and lost in the 2024 provincial election

The BC Election results are in and we have rounded up who has won (and who lost) in Victoria ridings. Just look for the green checkmark ✅ next to the name and party to find out who your new (or returning) MLA will be.
Victoria-Beacon Hill riding results:
- Sonia Furstenau BC Green Party
- Grace Lore BC NDP ✅
- Tim Thielmann Conservative Party
Victoria-Swan Lake riding results:
- Robert Crooks Communist Party of BC
- Nina Krieger BC NDP ✅
- Tim Taylor Conservative Party
- Christina Winter BC Green Party
Esquimalt-Colwood riding results
- Camille Currie BC Green Party
- Darlene Rotchford BC NDP ✅
- John Wilson Conservative Party
Langford-Highlands
- Erin Cassels BC Green Party
- Mike Harris Conservative Party
- Ravi Parmar BC NDP ✅
Oak Bay-Gordon Head
- Stephen Andrew Conservative Party
- Diana Gibson BC NDP ✅
- Lisa Gunderson BC Green Party
Saanich South
- Adam Kubel Conservative Party
- Lana Popham BC NDP ✅
- Ned Taylor BC Green Party
Saanich North and the Islands
- Rob Botterell BC Green Party
- David Busch Conservative Party
- Amy Haysom Independent
- Sarah Riddell BC NDP
