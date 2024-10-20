NewsPoliticsUrbanized

Victoria BC Election results: Who won and lost in the 2024 provincial election

Oct 20 2024, 3:34 am
The BC Election results are in and we have rounded up who has won (and who lost) in Victoria ridings. Just look for the green checkmark ✅ next to the name and party to find out who your new (or returning) MLA will be.

Victoria-Beacon Hill riding results:

  • Sonia Furstenau BC Green Party
  • Grace Lore BC NDP ✅
  • Tim Thielmann Conservative Party

Victoria-Swan Lake riding results:

  • Robert Crooks Communist Party of BC
  • Nina Krieger BC NDP ✅
  • Tim Taylor Conservative Party
  • Christina Winter BC Green Party

Esquimalt-Colwood riding results

  • Camille Currie BC Green Party
  • Darlene Rotchford BC NDP ✅
  • John Wilson Conservative Party

Langford-Highlands

  • Erin Cassels BC Green Party
  • Mike Harris Conservative Party
  • Ravi Parmar BC NDP ✅

Oak Bay-Gordon Head

  • Stephen Andrew Conservative Party
  • Diana Gibson BC NDP ✅
  • Lisa Gunderson BC Green Party

Saanich South

  • Adam Kubel Conservative Party
  • Lana Popham BC NDP ✅
  • Ned Taylor BC Green Party

Saanich North and the Islands

  • Rob Botterell BC Green Party
  • David Busch Conservative Party
  • Amy Haysom Independent
  • Sarah Riddell BC NDP
