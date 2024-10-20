Victoria BC Election results: Who won and lost in the 2024 provincial election

The BC Election results are in and we have rounded up who has won (and who lost) in Victoria ridings. Just look for the green checkmark ✅ next to the name and party to find out who your new (or returning) MLA will be.

Victoria-Beacon Hill riding results:

Sonia Furstenau BC Green Party

Grace Lore BC NDP ✅

Tim Thielmann Conservative Party

Victoria-Swan Lake riding results:

Robert Crooks Communist Party of BC

Nina Krieger BC NDP ✅

Tim Taylor Conservative Party

Christina Winter BC Green Party

Esquimalt-Colwood riding results

Camille Currie BC Green Party

Darlene Rotchford BC NDP ✅

John Wilson Conservative Party

Langford-Highlands

Erin Cassels BC Green Party

Mike Harris Conservative Party

Ravi Parmar BC NDP ✅

Oak Bay-Gordon Head

Stephen Andrew Conservative Party

Diana Gibson BC NDP ✅

Lisa Gunderson BC Green Party

Saanich South

Adam Kubel Conservative Party

Lana Popham BC NDP ✅

Ned Taylor BC Green Party

Saanich North and the Islands

Rob Botterell BC Green Party

David Busch Conservative Party

Amy Haysom Independent

Sarah Riddell BC NDP