Written for Daily Hive Urbanized by Gabe Garfinkel, who is a former BC Liberal candidate, former advisor to Premier Christy Clark, and past president of the Liberal Party of Canada in BC.

Voting has begun. Many centrists and moderates, like myself, feel like they are between a rock and a hard place: unsatisfied with the BC NDP Government’s lack of urgency in addressing affordability and community safety and scared of John Rustad’s BC Conservative agenda and his candidates’ radical views.

This does not mean we are without choice.

When stuck in a difficult situation like this, I urge BC voters to take a closer look at the individuals running in their ridings and choose their MLA carefully.

There are some impressive BC Conservative candidates, such as Trevor Halford, Kiel Giddens, and Peter Milobar. But for every respectable BC Conservative candidate, there are others who are anti-vaxxers, climate change deniers, and racists.

No other Conservative candidate has attracted as much unwanted attention as Brent Chapman, husband of senior Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay and BC Conservative Candidate in Surrey South. Mr. Chapman has referred to Muslims as “little inbred walking, talking, breathing time bombs.” He has compared BC’s safe supply policy to that of the Nazis and given instructions on how “Liberals” can shoot themselves if Donald Trump is elected. Yes, you read that correctly.

He is far from the only BC Conservative to hold opinions that are not aligned with moderate voters. John Rustad has made it clear that he has no problem with these candidates being on his team and in government. He wants them to continue running as candidates under the BC Conservative banner and in the halls of power if elected.

When choosing who to vote for, choose your MLA carefully. Consider the alternatives from all parties, including independents. British Columbia has serious problems that require serious leadership.

The soon-to-be-elected BC Government cannot afford to be distracted by ideological, fringe culture wars if it wants to fix our healthcare, make life more affordable, and create safer spaces.

The alternative, in David Eby, may be less bad but is not a viable long-term option for centrists. The NDP’s unrestrained spending has not led to a stronger economy or better outcomes in healthcare or public safety.

We need our leaders to address these issues by bringing British Columbians together with urgency, not by sowing division or polarization.

In the absence of a moderate alternative, look at the candidates in your riding closely and choose your MLA carefully.