Federal vaccine passport not yet available for British Columbians

British Columbians are not yet able to download Canada’s federal COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel, but Premier John Horgan hopes more information on how travellers can retrieve it will be available in the coming days.

During a news conference Thursday, the premier confirmed British Columbians could access the new passport “through BC sources,” but did not know specifics about when or how.

“We’re going to clarify those issues in the days ahead,” he said. “This does create confusion for people who are anxious to travel, and I don’t want to give information … that won’t be accurate.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans for a standardized COVID-19 vaccine passport system for international travel earlier on Thursday.

The new document will use the SMART Health Card and contain a QR code, according to the federal government. It will say Canada on the top right corner, and the province on the top left.

Canadians should soon be able to download their national proof of vaccination through their provincial portals, but not all provinces have it set up yet.

As of Thursday morning, BC’s vaccine cards did not contain the federal stamp of approval. Daily Hive has reached out to the Ministry of Health for more information on how and when residents can download the national cards, but has not yet received a response.

Until the national cards are ready across the country, the federal government says provincial vaccine passports will still be accepted.

“As of today, so far we have Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and all three territories, Nunavut, Northwest Territories, and Yukon, who already have put into use the national standard for proof of vaccination,” Trudeau said during his press conference.

He added the remaining provinces are working to “come online” and give residents a standardized proof of vaccination certificate.

“We will be picking up the tab for it at the federal level to ensure that all provinces are able to do it,” Trudeau said.

Starting October 30, everyone travelling on domestic flights in Canada will need to show proof of immunization.