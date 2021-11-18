Financial assistance is now available for British Columbians who have been impacted by the devastating flooding and landslides that occurred earlier this week.

Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) will be available to homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, local governments, Indigenous communities, farmers, and charitable organizations that weren’t able to acquire insurance to cover disaster-related losses.

It will be open to residents in the southwest, central, and southeast of the province, as well as Vancouver Island. This includes all Indigenous communities, electoral areas and municipalities within the geographic boundaries of these areas.

According to the provincial government, each accepted claim will receive financial assistance at 80% of the total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, with a maximum claim of $300,000.

Claims can be made in multiple categories, such as a homeowner and a farm owner. Homeowners or residential tenants, however, will need to show that the home is their principal residence.

Small business owners and farm owners will need to prove that their farms and business are their primary sources of income.

Seasonal tools or recreational properties, such as hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items, and recreational items, are not available for assistance.

“By regulation, DFA is unable to compensate for losses for which insurance was reasonably and readily available,” Emergency Management BC says. “DFA will assess each application using its legislative criteria in a fair and consistent way.”

Submit applications for the DFA to Emergency Management BC by February 12, 2022. The application can be accessed online.