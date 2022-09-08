It seems like the Toronto Maple Leafs might never be able to escape being the butt of jokes, even when it comes to poutine.

The Leafs, of course, haven’t exactly beacons of postseason success for the last 55 years. Despite having 13 Stanley Cups in their franchise history, their drought currently extends all the way back to 1967, with the year or even simply “67” being a common chirp of opposing fans.

But the 17 Mile Pub in Sooke, BC, seems to have taken it one step further.

As captured by Twitter user @Angeline19781, the diner’s menu has put the joke into action, offering two different types of poutine.

“$12.95 Habs Poutine: A Quebec classic! Crispy fries & cheese curds, smothered in gravy.

$67.00 Maple Leafs Poutine: In usual Leafs fashion, a cold, overpriced dish served with under-performing gravy, ice cold fries and a side of disappointment.”

My daughter at a restaurant in Victoria has this on their menu…🤣🤣🤣 #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/xpInUzIzoB — Princess Consuela Banana Hammock (@Angeline19781) September 6, 2022

Toronto’s postseason failures have been plenty of folly for teams around the NHL. They’ve qualified for the playoffs each of the last six seasons, but have yet to advance out of the first round, losing to Washington, Boston (twice), Columbus, Montreal, and most recently, Tampa Bay.

Toronto’s 18-year series win drought is the NHL’s longest, as they fell in seven games to the Lightning earlier this year.

No words yet on what the Leafs poutine tastes like.