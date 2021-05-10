BC offering COVID-19 vaccines to people over 18 in high-transmission neighbourhoods
BC health officials announced on Monday that the province will begin offering targeted vaccinations to people 18 and older who reside in high-transmission neighbourhoods.
Eligible people will need to register online or over the phone. Once registered, they will receive a booking invitation for their immunization appointment. According to the BC Government website, an individual’s postal code will be used to confirm that they reside in one of these neighbourhoods.
Health Minister Adrian Dix elaborated on BC’s expected vaccine supply when he addressed the lower age-eligibility window.
“What that tells you is a lot of vaccine is coming to BC and the importance of getting registered now,” he explained. “Dr. Henry has gone through the age cohorts that will be available to book their vaccination appointments.”
He added that the minimum age to book a COVID-19 vaccination is “dropping to 18 plus in the community health service areas that are considered hotspots in BC.”
According to the BC Government, these neighbourhoods include:
Fraser Health
- Abbotsford Rural
- Burnaby Southeast
- Burnaby Southwest
- Central Abbotsford
- Cloverdale
- East Abbotsford
- East Newton
- Fleetwood
- Guildford
- North Delta
- North Surrey
- Panorama
- Port Coquitlam
- South Langley Township
- South Mission
- West Abbotsford
- West Newton
- Whalley
- Willoughby
Vancouver Coastal Health
- Britannia Beach
- Cedar Cottage
- D’arcy
- Grandview-Woodland
- Hastings-Sunrise
- Kensington
- Killarney
- Pinecrest Estates
- Renfrew-Collingwood
- Squamish
- Sunset
- Victoria-Fraserview
Northern Health
- Dawson Creek
- Fort Nelson Population Centre
- Fort St. John
- Fort St. James North
Interior Health
- Golden
- Rutland
- Summerland
All BC residents 18 years of age and older (born in 2003 or earlier) are encouraged to register now through the provincial Get Vaccinated website, call centre (1-833-838-2323) or in person at a Service BC office. Translation services are available through the call centre.
Following registration, residents will be notified by phone, email or text message as soon as they are eligible to book a vaccine appointment.