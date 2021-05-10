BC offering COVID-19 vaccines to people over 18 in high-transmission neighbourhoods

BC health officials announced on Monday that the province will begin offering targeted vaccinations to people 18 and older who reside in high-transmission neighbourhoods.

Eligible people will need to register online or over the phone. Once registered, they will receive a booking invitation for their immunization appointment. According to the BC Government website, an individual’s postal code will be used to confirm that they reside in one of these neighbourhoods.

Health Minister Adrian Dix elaborated on BC’s expected vaccine supply when he addressed the lower age-eligibility window.

“What that tells you is a lot of vaccine is coming to BC and the importance of getting registered now,” he explained. “Dr. Henry has gone through the age cohorts that will be available to book their vaccination appointments.”

He added that the minimum age to book a COVID-19 vaccination is “dropping to 18 plus in the community health service areas that are considered hotspots in BC.”

According to the BC Government, these neighbourhoods include:

Fraser Health

Abbotsford Rural

Burnaby Southeast

Burnaby Southwest

Central Abbotsford

Cloverdale

East Abbotsford

East Newton

Fleetwood

Guildford

North Delta

North Surrey

Panorama

Port Coquitlam

South Langley Township

South Mission

West Abbotsford

West Newton

Whalley

Willoughby

Vancouver Coastal Health Britannia Beach

Cedar Cottage

D’arcy

Grandview-Woodland

Hastings-Sunrise

Kensington

Killarney

Pinecrest Estates

Renfrew-Collingwood

Squamish

Sunset

Victoria-Fraserview