BC sees 9,332 new reported COVID-19 cases over New Year’s weekend
Jan 4 2022, 12:13 am
The province provided an update to the COVID-19 situation in BC on Monday, January 3, sharing new preliminary COVID-19 case counts.
There were 9,332 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period:
- December 31, 2021 – Jan. 1, 2022: 4,033 new cases
- January 1-2, 2022: 3,069 new cases
- January 2-3, 2022: 2,230 new cases
Here are the cases broken down by health region:
- Fraser Health: 4,859 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 1,797 new cases
- Interior Health: 1,185 new cases
- Northern Health: 374 new cases
- Island Health: 1,117 new cases
These latest infections bring the total recorded cases in the province to 264,181.
BC’s top health officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, the first live update of 2022.