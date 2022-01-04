BC sees 9,332 new reported COVID-19 cases over New Year’s weekend

The province provided an update to the COVID-19 situation in BC on Monday, January 3, sharing new preliminary COVID-19 case counts.

There were 9,332 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period:

December 31, 2021 – Jan. 1, 2022: 4,033 new cases

4,033 new cases January 1-2, 2022: 3,069 new cases

3,069 new cases January 2-3, 2022: 2,230 new cases

Here are the cases broken down by health region:

Fraser Health: 4,859 new cases

4,859 new cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 1,797 new cases

1,797 new cases Interior Health: 1,185 new cases

1,185 new cases Northern Health: 374 new cases

374 new cases Island Health: 1,117 new cases

These latest infections bring the total recorded cases in the province to 264,181.

BC’s top health officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, the first live update of 2022.