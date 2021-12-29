BC sees 1,785 new reported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
Dec 29 2021, 12:53 am
The province provided a brief and partial update to the COVID-19 situation in the province on Tuesday, December 28, sharing new preliminary COVID-19 case counts.
There were 1,785 new cases of COVID-19. Here they are broken down by health region:
- Fraser Health: 791 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 400 new cases
- Interior Health: 269 new cases
- Northern Health: 42 new cases
- Island Health: 283 new cases
- Outside of Canada: no new cases
These latest infections bring the total recorded cases in the province to 243,731.
There is no data available on how many of these cases are Omicron variants.
The Ministry of Health is set to return to its full regular COVID-19 data reporting on Wednesday, December 29 when Minister of Health Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are giving a live update.