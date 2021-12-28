Vancouver Coastal Health changes COVID testing guidance to "preserve capacity"

The lineup for a COVID-19 PCR test at Three Bridges Test Collection Site in downtown Vancouver (Daily Hive Vancouver)

Vancouver Coastal Health has issued temporary changes to its COVID-19 testing guidance as many sites continue to see significant delays.

At this time, there is a significant demand for COVID-19 testing services across BC. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our community and wanted to provide a quick update on COVID-19 testing options across the Vancouver Coastal Health region. Thread below: pic.twitter.com/lAvDRqY5Am — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) December 28, 2021

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been major lineups at testing facilities around the region. Some people were waiting hours for a test as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Vehicles line up at the North Vancouver COVID-19 testing centre on Dec. 16. 📷 for @bloombergimages. pic.twitter.com/3IHnkAKKI0 — Taehoon Kim 김태훈 (@tkimphoto) December 16, 2021

In new messaging on Tuesday, December 28, Vancouver Coastal Health says, “people do not need to get a test if they are fully vaccinated, have mild symptoms, and are able to self-isolate until symptoms improve.”

Vancouver Coastal also says two of its testing sites have been temporarily closed because of hazardous weather conditions.

People are now being redirected to other locations from the St. Vincent and YVR testing sites.