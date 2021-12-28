NewsCoronavirus

Vancouver Coastal Health changes COVID testing guidance to "preserve capacity"

Amanda Wawryk
|
Dec 28 2021, 11:53 pm
The lineup for a COVID-19 PCR test at Three Bridges Test Collection Site in downtown Vancouver (Daily Hive Vancouver)

Vancouver Coastal Health has issued temporary changes to its COVID-19 testing guidance as many sites continue to see significant delays.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been major lineups at testing facilities around the region. Some people were waiting hours for a test as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

In new messaging on Tuesday, December 28, Vancouver Coastal Health says, “people do not need to get a test if they are fully vaccinated, have mild symptoms, and are able to self-isolate until symptoms improve.”

Vancouver Coastal also says two of its testing sites have been temporarily closed because of hazardous weather conditions.

People are now being redirected to other locations from the St. Vincent and YVR testing sites.

