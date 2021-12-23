BC health officials to address media on COVID-19 on Christmas Eve

Health officials in British Columbia will take questions from the media on Friday morning as COVID-19 cases rise at a startling pace.

Yesterday, the province announced yet another record-high COVID-19 case count with 1,474 new cases and six deaths.

Strict new measures also came into effect, including the closure of bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centres, and dance studios. Capacity for seated events such as movie theatres and sporting events was also reduced to 50%.

“Omicron is definitely spreading rapidly and is more transmissible than what we have seen with the Delta variant that we’ve been managing over the last few months,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during an update on COVID-19 measures and restrictions.

Friday’s update will be hosted by Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. It will take place at 10 am and can be streamed online.