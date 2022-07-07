BC providing COVID-19 vaccine update on Friday as hospitalizations spike

It seems like forever since we last wrote a COVID-19 story, but BC health officials will be providing an update tomorrow.

The BC Ministry of Health is holding a special conference on Friday afternoon regarding COVID-19 immunization in the province.

BC health officials may also provide an update on the general situation around COVID-19, as the most recent BCCDC report suggests that cases and hospitalizations are climbing.

There are currently 369 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a jump of 96 compared to last week.

Joining BC Health Minister Adrian Dix at tomorrow’s conference will be Dr. Martin Lavoie, acting provincial health officer, and Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead for BC’s COVID-19 immunization plan. The conference is happening will be at Canada Place.

Sorry, Dr. Henry fans. She won’t be in attendance.

Canada is looking to update the definition of what it means to be fully vaccinated, and it remains to be seen if BC health officials will make a similar move at the provincial level.

Many health jurisdictions around Canada have suggested that we’ve now entered a third Omicron wave.

We have likely entered a wave driven by the Omicron BA.5 subvariant. Key Messages:

– The rise in hospitalizations will likely be smaller than earlier waves, but our hospitals are already very strained.

(1/17) — COVIDScienceOntario (@COVIDSciOntario) July 6, 2022

Test positivity rates are also up in BC and most of Canada.

Test positivity rates from @GovCanHealth up to Jul 1 🔺Canada

🔺British Columbia pic.twitter.com/h7Nl6ORB5l — Tara Moriarty (@MoriartyLab) July 5, 2022

BC health officials have not officially stated anything publicly about the COVID-19 situation in the province, but we should get more clarity tomorrow.

You’ll be able to watch the conference on the province’s YouTube page on Friday at 1 pm.