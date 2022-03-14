BC reports under 700 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 689 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 352,728.

There were 280 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 211 between Saturday and Sunday, and 198 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 359 COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 51 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 213 new cases

213 new cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 166 new cases

166 new cases Interior Health: 150 new cases

150 new cases Northern Health: 58 new cases

58 new cases Island Health: 102 new cases

102 new cases Outside of Canada: Zero new cases

There have been 14 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,946 deaths in the province.

There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 13 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90.7% (4,523,071) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.8% (4,325,516) have received their second dose.

From March 4 to March 10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 17.3% of cases, and from February 25 to March 10, they accounted for 29.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 4 to 10) – Total 2,023



Not vaccinated: 297 (14.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 53 (2.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,673 (82.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 25 to March 10) – Total 381



Not vaccinated: 94 (24.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 18 (4.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 269 (70.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 4 to 10)

Not vaccinated: 81.4

Partially vaccinated: 31.3

Fully vaccinated: 35.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 25 to March 10)