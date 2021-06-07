BC reports 481 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday there have been 481 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 141,663.

During a press conference, Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson said there were 218 cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 131 from Saturday to Sunday, and 133 from Sunday to Monday.

Broken down by health region, this equates to 70 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 285 new cases in the Fraser Health region, nine new cases in the Island Health region, 101 new cases in the Interior Health region, 15 new cases in the Northern Health region, and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

There were also 12 more deaths over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 1,722.

There are 2,102 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 199 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 63 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

To date, 3,635,795 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered, 314,246 of which are second doses.