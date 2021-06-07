Second doses for people who received AstraZeneca in BC start today

Starting Monday, people in British Columbia who initially received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be able to book their second dose.

Individuals will be able to choose between receiving another viral vector vaccine, such as AstraZeneca or COVISHIELD, or an mRNA vaccine, like Pfizer or Moderna.

According to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, while it’s preferable to receive the same vaccine for both doses, research shows that it’s “safe and effective” to take a different vaccine.

“We know that it’s just as good to get a second dose of AstraZeneca or to get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine,” she explained during a press conference.

If a person chooses to receive another dose of AstraZeneca, they’ll be contacted by the pharmacy that issued their first dose starting Monday. Henry explains that pharmacies will be contacting people in sequential order, adding that pharmacies won’t book appointments for people who call in advance.

Those who wish to receive an mRNA vaccine will join BC’s mass immunization approach and will receive a text message or email when it’s time to book. Recipients must be registered on BC’s Get Vaccinated website. Invitations will go out starting today.