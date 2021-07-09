BC health officials report 45 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

BC health officials announced 45 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 148,031.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 661 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 73 individuals are currently hospitalized, 19 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: Eight new cases, 170 total active cases

Eight new cases, 170 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 14 new cases, 248 total active cases

14 new cases, 248 total active cases Interior Health: 19 new cases, 181 total active cases

19 new cases, 181 total active cases Northern Health: No new cases, 30 total active cases

No new cases, 30 total active cases Island Health: Four new cases, 21 total active cases

Four new cases, 21 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 11 total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,760 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 78.6% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 5,559,029 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 1,915,919 of which are second doses.

145,594 people who tested positive have now recovered.