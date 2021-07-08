BC health officials report another 59 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced another 59 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 147,915.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 649 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 74 individuals are currently hospitalized, 19 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 21 new cases, 175 total active cases

21 new cases, 175 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 10 new cases, 236 total active cases

10 new cases, 236 total active cases Interior Health: 19 new cases, 175 total active cases

19 new cases, 175 total active cases Northern Health: Two new cases, 30 total active cases

Two new cases, 30 total active cases Island Health: Seven new cases, 22 total active cases

Seven new cases, 22 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 11 total active cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death in Interior Health, for a total of 1,760 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 78.4% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 5,550,198 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 1,854,387 of which are second doses.

145,491 people who tested positive have now recovered.