BC health officials report over 200 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 204 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 149,648.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 1,055 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 51 individuals are currently hospitalized, 20 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 58 new cases, 241 total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,771 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 81.0% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,724,850 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

146,810 people who tested positive have now recovered.