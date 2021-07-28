BC health officials report 185 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 185 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 149,444.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 909 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 47 individuals are currently hospitalized, 20 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 35 new cases, 208 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 26 new cases, 136 total active cases

Interior Health: 113 new cases, 503 total active cases

Northern Health: Two new cases, 16 total active cases

Island Health: Eight new cases, 41 total active cases

Outside of Canada: One new case, five total active cases

There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths in Vancouver Coastal Health, for a total of 1,771 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 80.9% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,678,519 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

146,756 people who tested positive have now recovered.