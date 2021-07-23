BC health officials announce over 110 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 112 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 148,842.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 603 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 46 individuals are currently hospitalized, 17 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 30 new cases, 199 total active cases

30 new cases, 199 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 15 new cases, 110 total active cases

15 new cases, 110 total active cases Interior Health: 59 new cases, 256 total active cases

59 new cases, 256 total active cases Northern Health: Three new cases, 10 total active cases

Three new cases, 10 total active cases Island Health: Five new cases, 22 total active cases

Five new cases, 22 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, six total active cases

There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,767 deaths in British Columbia. One death was in Fraser Health, one death was in Vancouver Coastal Health, and the other two were in Interior Health.

To date, 80.3% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,415,178 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 2,654,367 of which are second doses.

146,463 people who tested positive have now recovered.