BC health officials report 464 new COVID-19 cases going into weekend

BC health officials announced 464 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 151,839.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 2,411 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 52 individuals are currently hospitalized, 24 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 72 new cases, 486 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 60 new cases, 324 total active cases

Interior Health: 275 new cases, 1,356 total active cases

Northern Health: 29 new cases, 88 total active cases

Island Health: 27 new cases, 145 total active cases

Outside of Canada: One new case, 12 total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,772 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 81.8% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,985,522 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

147,627 people who tested positive have now recovered.