BC health officials announces over 680 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 689 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 158,256.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,982 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 121 individuals are currently hospitalized, 56 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 219 new cases, 1,112 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 123 new cases, 908 total active cases

Interior Health: 278 new cases, 3,368 total active cases

Northern Health: 27 new cases, 239 total active cases

Island Health: 42 new cases, 346 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, nine total active cases

There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours. One was in Interior Health and the other was in Northern Health, for a total of 1,781 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 82.9% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 7,273,405 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

150,377 people who tested positive have now recovered.