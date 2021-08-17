BC health officials announces over 500 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 501 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 157,014.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,296 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 111 individuals are currently hospitalized, 51 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 139 new cases, 932 total active cases

139 new cases, 932 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 92 new cases, 758 total active cases

92 new cases, 758 total active cases Interior Health: 205 new cases, 3,084 total active cases

205 new cases, 3,084 total active cases Northern Health: 35 new cases, 206 total active cases

35 new cases, 206 total active cases Island Health: 28 new cases, 307 total active cases

28 new cases, 307 total active cases Outside of Canada: Two new cases, nine total active cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death over the past 24 hours in Island Health, for a total of 1,781 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 82.7% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 7,240,524 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

149,847 people who tested positive have now recovered.