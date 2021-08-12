BC health officials report 513 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 513 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 154,362.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,834 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 81 individuals are currently hospitalized, 33 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 108 new cases, 750 total active cases

108 new cases, 750 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 92 new cases, 539 total active cases

92 new cases, 539 total active cases Interior Health: 271 new cases, 2,199 total active cases

271 new cases, 2,199 total active cases Northern Health: 13 new cases, 116 total active cases

13 new cases, 116 total active cases Island Health: 29 new cases, 220 total active cases

29 new cases, 220 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 10 total active cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death over the past 24 hours in Interior Health, for a total of 1,779 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 82.3% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 7,133,386 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

148,702 people who tested positive have now recovered.