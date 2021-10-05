BC health officials announce 539 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 539 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 190,372.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,937 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 345 individuals are currently hospitalized, 144 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 203 new cases, 2,300 total active cases

203 new cases, 2,300 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 68 new cases, 869 total active cases

68 new cases, 869 total active cases Interior Health: 128 new cases, 1,151 total active cases

128 new cases, 1,151 total active cases Northern Health: 87 new cases, 836 total active cases

87 new cases, 836 total active cases Island Health: 107 new cases, 723 total active cases

107 new cases, 723 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 58 total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,983 deaths in BC.

From September 27 to October 3, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 70.7% of cases and from September 20 to October 3, they accounted for 78.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (September 27 to October 3) – Total 4,922

Not vaccinated: 3,160 (64.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 320 (6.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,442 (29.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 20 to October 3) – Total 347

Not vaccinated: 242 (69.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 29 (8.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 76 (21.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 27 to October 3)

Not vaccinated: 297.3

Partially vaccinated: 90.1

Fully vaccinated: 35.1

To date, 88.3% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 81.7% have received their second dose.

182,045 people who tested positive have now recovered.