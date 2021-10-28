BC health officials report over 750 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

BC health officials announced 758 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 204,330.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,961 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 434 individuals are currently in hospital, 155 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 329 new cases, 2,153 total active cases

329 new cases, 2,153 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 74 new cases, 678 total active cases

74 new cases, 678 total active cases Interior Health: 108 new cases, 664 total active cases

108 new cases, 664 total active cases Northern Health: 133 new cases, 821 total active cases

133 new cases, 821 total active cases Island Health: 114 new cases, 586 total active cases

114 new cases, 586 total active cases Outside of Canada: 0 new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been 10 COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,147 deaths in BC. This includes four in Fraser Health, four in Interior Health, and two in Northern Health.

From October 20 to 26, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.7% of cases and from October 13 to 26, they accounted for 74.0% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 20 to 26) – Total 4,066



Not vaccinated: 2,365 (58.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 266 (6.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,435 (35.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 13 to 26) – Total 458

Not vaccinated: 310 (67.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 29 (6.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 119 (26.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 20 to 26)

Not vaccinated: 288.6

Partially vaccinated: 87.1

Fully vaccinated: 33.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 13 to 26)

Not vaccinated: 57.0

Partially vaccinated: 12.6

Fully vaccinated: 2.6

To date, 89.8% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 84.9% have received their second dose.