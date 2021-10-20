BC health officials announce nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 696 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 199,534.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,888 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 370 individuals are currently in hospital, 139 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 252 new cases, 1,929 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 76 new cases, 724 total active cases

Interior Health: 118 new cases, 795 total active cases

Northern Health: 191 new cases, 864 total active cases

Island Health: 59 new cases, 517 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been six new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,092 deaths in BC. This includes five in Fraser Health and one in Vancouver Coastal Health.

From October 12 to 18, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 67.2% of cases and from October 5 to 18, they accounted for 74.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 12 to 18) – Total 4,145



Not vaccinated: 2,488 (60%)

Partially vaccinated: 296 (7.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,361 (32.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 5 to 18) – Total 458

Not vaccinated: 315 (68.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 28 (6.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 115 (25.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 12 to 18)

Not vaccinated: 294.3

Partially vaccinated: 86.9

Fully vaccinated: 32.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 5 to 18)

Not vaccinated: 54.1

Partially vaccinated: 11.9

Fully vaccinated: 2.6

To date, 89.3% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 83.6% have received their second dose.