British Columbia health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been 2,090 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 194,581.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,183 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 357 individuals are currently hospitalized and 153 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 603 cases between Friday and Saturday, 634 between Saturday and Sunday, 468 between Sunday and Monday, and 385 between Monday and Tuesday.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

There have been 28 new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 2,029 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, five were in Fraser Health, three were in Vancouver Coastal Health, eight were in Interior Health, seven were in Northern Health, and five were in Island Health.

Health officials in BC also shared data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. From October 4 to 10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 68.1% of cases, and from September 27 to October 10, they accounted for 73.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 4 to 10) – Total 4,341

Not vaccinated: 2,649 (61%)

Partially vaccinated: 310 (7.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,382 (31.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 27 to October 10) – Total 383

Not vaccinated: 253 (66.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 29 (7.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 101 (26.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 4 to 10)

Not vaccinated: 281.3

Partially vaccinated: 84.4

Fully vaccinated: 33.1

To date, 88.8% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 82.6% have received their second dose.

186,955 people who tested positive have now recovered.