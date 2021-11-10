NewsCoronavirus

Nov 10 2021, 2:14 am
BC health officials announce 500 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (Gov BC/Flickr)

BC health officials announced 500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 210,203.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,301 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 426 individuals are currently in hospital, 124 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

  • Fraser Health: 152 new cases, 1,800 total active cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 48 new cases, 527 total active cases
  • Interior Health: 121 new cases, 745 total active cases
  • Northern Health: 103 new cases, 557 total active cases
  • Island Health: 76 new cases, 613 total active cases
  • Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been five COVID-19-related death over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,223 deaths in BC. Of the new deaths, one was in Fraser Health, one was in Northern Health, and three were in Island Health.

From November 1 to November 7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 63.5% of cases, and from October 25 to November 7 they accounted for 69.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 1 to November 7) – Total 3,379

  • Not vaccinated: 1,966 (58.2%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 179 (5.3%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 1,234 (36.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 25 to November 7) – Total 366

  • Not vaccinated: 235 (64.2%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 20 (5.5%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 111 (30.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 1 to November 7

  • Not vaccinated: 246.5
  • Partially vaccinated: 63.8
  • Fully vaccinated: 28.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 25 to November 7)

  • Not vaccinated: 45.2
  • Partially vaccinated: 11.2
  • Fully vaccinated: 2.5

According to BC health officials, due to updates to the Provincial Immunization Registry (PIR), the data on vaccinations administered to the B.C. population is not available today.

