BC health officials announce over 350 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 358 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 218,426.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 2,889 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 300 individuals are currently in hospital, 100 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 107 new cases, 1,018 total active cases

107 new cases, 1,018 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 53 new cases, 443 total active cases

53 new cases, 443 total active cases Interior Health: 85 new cases, 552 total active cases

85 new cases, 552 total active cases Northern Health: 56 new cases, 337 total active cases

56 new cases, 337 total active cases Island Health: 57 new cases, 539 total active cases

57 new cases, 539 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, zero total active cases

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,333 deaths in BC.

To date, 84.8% (4,225,218) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 81.7% (4,069,988) have received their second dose.

From November 22 to 28, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.2% of cases, and from November 15 to 28, they accounted for 65.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 22 to 28) – Total 2,342



Not vaccinated: 1,269 (54.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 93 (4%)

Fully vaccinated: 980 (41.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 15 to 28) – Total 223



Not vaccinated: 135 (60.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 12 (5.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 76 (34.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 22 to 28)

Not vaccinated: 173.2

Partially vaccinated: 41.8

Fully vaccinated: 21.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 15 to 28)