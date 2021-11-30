NewsCoronavirus

BC health officials announce over 350 new COVID-19 cases

Nov 30 2021
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

BC health officials announced 358 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 218,426.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 2,889 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 300 individuals are currently in hospital, 100 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

  • Fraser Health: 107 new cases, 1,018 total active cases
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 53 new cases, 443 total active cases
  • Interior Health: 85 new cases, 552 total active cases
  • Northern Health: 56 new cases, 337 total active cases
  • Island Health: 57 new cases, 539 total active cases
  • Outside of Canada: No new cases, zero total active cases

There have been no COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,333 deaths in BC.

To date, 84.8% (4,225,218) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 81.7% (4,069,988) have received their second dose.

From November 22 to 28, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.2% of cases, and from November 15 to 28, they accounted for 65.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 22 to 28) – Total 2,342

  • Not vaccinated: 1,269 (54.2%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 93 (4%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 980 (41.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 15 to 28) – Total 223

  • Not vaccinated: 135 (60.5%)
  • Partially vaccinated: 12 (5.4%)
  • Fully vaccinated: 76 (34.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 22 to 28

  • Not vaccinated: 173.2
  • Partially vaccinated: 41.8
  • Fully vaccinated: 21.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 15 to 28)

  • Not vaccinated: 28.6
  • Partially vaccinated: 8.3
  • Fully vaccinated: 1.7

