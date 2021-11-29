BC reports under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 970 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 218,068.

There were 389 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 309 between Saturday and Sunday, and 272 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 2,882 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 303 individuals are currently hospitalized and 115 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 306 new cases, 1,015 total active cases

306 new cases, 1,015 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 103 new cases, 396 total active cases

103 new cases, 396 total active cases Interior Health: 189 new cases, 534 total active cases

189 new cases, 534 total active cases Northern Health: 134 new cases, 398 total active cases

134 new cases, 398 total active cases Island Health: 238 new cases, 539 total active cases

238 new cases, 539 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, zero total active cases

There have been 11 new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 2,333 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, four were in Fraser Health, four were in Interior Health and three were in Northern Health.

To date, 91.1% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 87.8% have received their second dose.

From November 19 to 25, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 59% of cases, and from November 12 to November 25, they accounted for 67.2% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 19 to 25) – Total 2,464



Not vaccinated: 1,357 (55.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 87 (3.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,010 (41%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 12 to November 25) – Total 284



Not vaccinated: 175 (61.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 16 (5.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 93 (32.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 19 to 25)

Not vaccinated: 182

Partially vaccinated: 40.3

Fully vaccinated: 22.6

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 12 to 25)