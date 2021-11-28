Ontario confirms first two cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Canada

On Sunday, November 28, Ontario officially confirmed two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Ottawa.

The province issued a joint statement from Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Dr Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health.

“Ottawa Public Health is conducting case and contact management and the patients are in isolation,” reads the update.

According to Elliott and Dr Moore, the province’s best defence against the Omicron variant is to stop it at the border.

The province has expanded eligibility for provincially-funded COVID-19 PCR testing at all testing centres.

Individuals who have returned from, or travelled in, the following locations between November 1 and December 6, 2021 should get tested:

South Africa

Botswana

Lesotho

Eswatini

Mozambique

Namibia

Zimbabwe

Both of Ontario’s Omicron cases were reported in individuals who had travelled recently from Nigeria.

Ontario says its “prepared and ready to respond to this new variant,” citing stable hospital and intensive care capacity and a low rate of active cases.

The province promises that it will continue to monitor for and learn about Omicron and is prepared to “act quickly” if necessary.

More information is expected on Monday, November 29 when Dr. Moore will speak to the media.