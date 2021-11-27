BC announces over 300 new COVID-19 cases entering weekend

BC health officials announced 341 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 217,099.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,035 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 291 individuals are currently in hospital, 115 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 100 new cases, 1,071 total active cases

100 new cases, 1,071 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 65 new cases, 536 total active cases

65 new cases, 536 total active cases Interior Health: 77 new cases, 593 total active cases

77 new cases, 593 total active cases Northern Health: 31 new cases, 381 total active cases

31 new cases, 381 total active cases Island Health: 68 new cases, 448 total active cases

68 new cases, 448 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, six total active cases

There have been six COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,322 deaths in BC. This includes three deaths in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, and one in Northern Health.

To date, 91% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 87.6% have received their second dose.

From November 18 to 24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 59.2% of cases, and from November 11 to November 24, they accounted for 68.4% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 18 to 24) – Total 2,612



Not vaccinated: 1,461 (55.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 87 (3.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,064 (40.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 11 to November 24) – Total 294



Not vaccinated: 182 (61.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 19 (6.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 93 (31.6%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 18 to 24)

Not vaccinated: 195.9

Partially vaccinated: 39

Fully vaccinated: 23.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 11 to November 24)