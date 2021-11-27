BC announces over 300 new COVID-19 cases entering weekend
BC health officials announced 341 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 217,099.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,035 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 291 individuals are currently in hospital, 115 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- You might also like:
- Canada announces COVID-19 border restrictions in light of new variant of concern
- No evidence Omicron COVID-19 variant has spread to BC: Henry
- Notorious penthouse party host back in jail, hit with $10k fine: VPD
Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 100 new cases, 1,071 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 65 new cases, 536 total active cases
- Interior Health: 77 new cases, 593 total active cases
- Northern Health: 31 new cases, 381 total active cases
- Island Health: 68 new cases, 448 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, six total active cases
There have been six COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,322 deaths in BC. This includes three deaths in Fraser Health, two in Vancouver Coastal Health, and one in Northern Health.
To date, 91% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 87.6% have received their second dose.
From November 18 to 24, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 59.2% of cases, and from November 11 to November 24, they accounted for 68.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (November 18 to 24) – Total 2,612
- Not vaccinated: 1,461 (55.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 87 (3.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,064 (40.7%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 11 to November 24) – Total 294
- Not vaccinated: 182 (61.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 19 (6.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 93 (31.6%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 18 to 24)
- Not vaccinated: 195.9
- Partially vaccinated: 39
- Fully vaccinated: 23.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 11 to November 24)
- Not vaccinated: 38.3
- Partially vaccinated: 11.9
- Fully vaccinated: 2