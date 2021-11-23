BC health officials announce over 300 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 324 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 216,012.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,047 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 345 individuals are currently in hospital, 115 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 102 new cases, 1,115 total active cases

102 new cases, 1,115 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 38 new cases, 472 total active cases

38 new cases, 472 total active cases Interior Health: 77 new cases, 595 total active cases

77 new cases, 595 total active cases Northern Health: 60 new cases, 444 total active cases

60 new cases, 444 total active cases Island Health: 36 new cases, 415 total active cases

36 new cases, 415 total active cases Outside of Canada: 11 new cases, six total active cases

(The Ministry of Health notes that the 11 new cases in people who reside outside of Canada are historical cases that were adjusted and reassigned due to a data correction.)

There has been one COVID-19-related death over the past 24 hours in Northern Health, for a total of 2,304 deaths in BC.

To date, 90.9% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 87.4% have received their second dose.

From November 15 to November 21, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.4% of cases, and from November 8 to November 21, they accounted for 69% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 15 to November 21) – Total 3,133



Not vaccinated: 1,422 (54.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 108 (4.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,088 (41.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 8 to 21) – Total 342



Not vaccinated: 153 (61.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 18 (7.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 77 (31%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 15 to November 21)

Not vaccinated: 188.8

Partially vaccinated: 47.5

Fully vaccinated: 24.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 8 to 21)