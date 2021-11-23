NewsCoronavirus

90,000 BC kids already registered for COVID-19 vaccine

hedgehog94/Shutterstock

It appears families in BC are eager to vaccinate school-age children.

Approximately 90,000 kids, aged five to 11, have been registered to get their COVID-19 vaccine as of November 22, the Ministry of Health confirmed to Daily Hive.

The province expects to receive its first shipment of vaccines intended for children this week, and will begin putting doses in arms the week of November 29.

COVID-19 immunization registration for kids five and up opened last month, and families have been waiting for Health Canada to approve its first vaccine for children, which it did on November 19.

Children under 12, who remain unvaccinated, currently have the highest incidence rates of COVID-19 in Canada, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said at a briefing earlier this month.

Vaccine Hunters Canada has temporarily reactivated its social media accounts to help Canadian families get their children vaccinated.

Parents or children interested in getting vaccinated can register online on the provincial government’s website.

