90,000 BC kids already registered for COVID-19 vaccine

It appears families in BC are eager to vaccinate school-age children.

Approximately 90,000 kids, aged five to 11, have been registered to get their COVID-19 vaccine as of November 22, the Ministry of Health confirmed to Daily Hive.

The province expects to receive its first shipment of vaccines intended for children this week, and will begin putting doses in arms the week of November 29.

COVID-19 immunization registration for kids five and up opened last month, and families have been waiting for Health Canada to approve its first vaccine for children, which it did on November 19.

Children under 12, who remain unvaccinated, currently have the highest incidence rates of COVID-19 in Canada, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said at a briefing earlier this month.

Vaccine Hunters Canada has temporarily reactivated its social media accounts to help Canadian families get their children vaccinated.

It’s official! Vaccine Hunters Canada has temporarily reactivated our Twitter and Facebook accounts to share important information about boosters and vaccines for kids. Looking for a vaccine? Find the resources you need on our website: https://t.co/WMRkkP3q37#vhcCA pic.twitter.com/76QfYgkdNT — Vaccine Hunters Canada (@VaxHuntersCan) November 22, 2021

Parents or children interested in getting vaccinated can register online on the provincial government’s website.