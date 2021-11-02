BC health officials report over 400 new COVID-19 cases
BC health officials announced 406 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 206,690.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,694 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 445 individuals are currently in hospital, 137 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 133 new cases, 2,157 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 41 new cases, 607 total active cases
- Interior Health: 95 new cases, 613 total active cases
- Northern Health: 86 new cases, 606 total active cases
- Island Health: 51 new cases, 652 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases
There have been five COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,186 deaths in BC. This includes one in Interior Health and four in Northern Health.
From October 25 to 31, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.4% of cases and from October 18 to 31, they accounted for 72.4% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (October 25 to 31) – Total 3,743
- Not vaccinated: 2,205 (58.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 204 (5.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,334 (35.6%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 18 to 31) – Total 381
- Not vaccinated: 255 (66.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 105 (27.6%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 25 to 31)
- Not vaccinated: 280.2
- Partially vaccinated: 70
- Fully vaccinated: 30.9
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 18 to 31)
- Not vaccinated: 48.3
- Partially vaccinated: 9.1
- Fully vaccinated: 2.3
To date, 90% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 85.4% have received their second dose.