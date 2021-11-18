BC health officials announce over 460 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 468 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 214,150.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,345 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 355 individuals are currently in hospital, 110 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 173 new cases, 1,220 total active cases

173 new cases, 1,220 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 69 new cases, 505 total active cases

69 new cases, 505 total active cases Interior Health: 85 new cases, 612 total active cases

85 new cases, 612 total active cases Northern Health: 68 new cases, 489 total active cases

68 new cases, 489 total active cases Island Health: 72 new cases, 460 total active cases

72 new cases, 460 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been nine COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,290 deaths in BC. This includes five deaths in Fraser Health, one in Interior Health, two in Northern Health, and one in Island Health.

To date, 91.2% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 87.5% have received their second dose.

From November 10 to November 16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 60.4% of cases, and from November 3 to November 16, they accounted for 70.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 10 to November 16) – Total 3,133



Not vaccinated: 1,612 (55.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 139 (4.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,146 (39.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 3 to 16) – Total 342



Not vaccinated: 210 (61.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 29 (8.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 101 (29.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 10 to November 16)

Not vaccinated: 205.9

Partially vaccinated: 59.4

Fully vaccinated: 26

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 3 to 16)