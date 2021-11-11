BC health officials announce 555 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

BC health officials announced 555 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 210,758.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,321 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 404 individuals are currently in hospital, 117 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 197 new cases, 1,820 total active cases

197 new cases, 1,820 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 50 new cases, 505 total active cases

50 new cases, 505 total active cases Interior Health: 114 new cases, 766 total active cases

114 new cases, 766 total active cases Northern Health: 106 new cases, 573 total active cases

106 new cases, 573 total active cases Island Health: 88 new cases, 598 total active cases

88 new cases, 598 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 59 total active cases

There have been 11 COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,234 deaths in BC. Of the new deaths, five were in Fraser Health, two were in Vancouver Coastal Health, one was in Interior Health, and three were in Island Health.

To date, 90.5% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 86.4% have received their second dose.

From November 2 to November 8, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 63.1% of cases, and from October 26 to November 8, they accounted for 70.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 2 to November 8) – Total 3,489



Not vaccinated: 2,020 (57.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 182 (5.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,287 (36.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 26 to November 8) – Total 417



Not vaccinated: 271 (65%)

Partially vaccinated: 24 (5.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 122 (29.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 2 to November 8)

Not vaccinated: 258.7

Partially vaccinated: 64.7

Fully vaccinated: 29.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 26 to November 8)