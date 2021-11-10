Travellers at Vancouver International Airport now have the option of taking a COVID-19 PCR test at the Fairmont Vancouver Airport.

The on-site rapid testing is in partnership with Bon Voyage Medical, providing travellers with convenience, as the temporary privately operated testing facility is located in the hotel building attached to the US transborder international terminal building.

Several testing options are available, ranging from rapid viral antigen to RT-PCR and other NAAT tests.

Bookings for a test can be made online; these services are intended for asymptomatic travellers only.

A 20-minute PCR test option within an hour of sample collection is available, but it is costly with a rate of $595. Other tests range from as low as $110 for a rapid viral antigen test with results within a few hours of sample collection to $388 for a PCR and antibody test with results the next day by 2 pm.

“Here at Fairmont Vancouver Airport, we take pride in offering a luxury hotel experience at the gateway to British Columbia,” said Patrick Gosselin, general manager at Fairmont Vancouver Airport, in a statement.

“Making travel as smooth, safe and stress-free as possible for our guests is our primary goal, and through this partnership with Bon Voyage Medical, we look forward to offering both Fairmont guests and YVR travellers alike a seamless and accessible COVID-19 testing experience that embodies the exemplary hospitality Fairmont Hotels & Resorts are known for.”

Bon Voyage Medical is also operating several other testing facilities across the Lower Mainland, including the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel at 7551 Westminster Highway in Richmond.

With border restrictions relaxing for fully vaccinated leisure travellers, the federal government’s ongoing policy requiring all travellers entering Canada to show proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PR test, taken within 72 hours of their departing flight or planned border arrival is increasingly being criticized. As noted above, the rates are expensive, and the results can take up to a day or longer.