BC reports nearly new 1,400 COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,370 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 206,284.

There were 568 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 470 between Saturday and Sunday, and 332 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,668 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 436 individuals are currently hospitalized and 140 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 603 new cases, 2,024 total active cases

There have been 25 new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 2,181 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, eight were in Fraser Health, seven were in Interior Health, five were in Northern Health, and five were in Island Health.

To date, 90% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 85% have received their second dose.

From October 22 to 28, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65% of cases and from October 15 to 18, they accounted for 74% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 22 to 28) – Total 4,018



Not vaccinated: 2,354 (58.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 240 (6.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,424 (35.4%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 15 to 28) – Total 468

Not vaccinated: 316 (67.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 28 (6.0%)

Fully vaccinated: 124 (26.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 22 to 28)

Not vaccinated: 291.5

Partially vaccinated: 80.8

Fully vaccinated: 33.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 15 to 28)