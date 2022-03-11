Here's where masks are still mandatory in Vancouver

BC officially lifted its indoor mask mandate on Friday, to mixed reactions from the public.

But even though the province has dropped mandatory mask rules, there are still several places in Metro Vancouver where patrons must continue to mask up for the time being.

YVR Airport

Airports (and airplanes) are federally regulated, so indoor masking rules still apply.

BC courts

People going to courthouses in BC are still required to wear a mask in the courtroom itself as well as lobbies and waiting areas. Several chief justices released a statement March 11 saying masks will continue to be mandatory until further notice.

University of British Columbia

UBC will continue requiring masks to be worn in public indoor spaces on both campuses, until the end of the 2021/22 Winter Session on April 30, 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/beJZA9doGD pic.twitter.com/lRQ26zn7Ya — University of British Columbia (@UBC) March 11, 2022

Students going to in-person classes at UBC will need to keep wearing their masks until the end of this term. The campus mandate will stay in place until April 30.

HandyDART vehicles

Although TransLink, BC Transit, and BC Ferries have lifted their mask mandates, vehicles serving HandyDART users will still require masks.

Long-term care facilities

Visitors to long-term care facilities must still wear a surgical mask at all times, except when visiting residents in single-occupancy rooms, according to the province’s website.

Businesses with mandatory mask policies

Although the public health order has been dropped, individual businesses and workplaces can still require employees and customers to wear masks.