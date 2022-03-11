NewsCoronavirus

Here's where masks are still mandatory in Vancouver

Megan Devlin
|
Mar 11 2022, 8:41 pm
Adam Melnyk/Shutterstock

BC officially lifted its indoor mask mandate on Friday, to mixed reactions from the public.

But even though the province has dropped mandatory mask rules, there are still several places in Metro Vancouver where patrons must continue to mask up for the time being.

YVR Airport

Airports (and airplanes) are federally regulated, so indoor masking rules still apply.

BC courts

law courts

Margarita Young/Shutterstock

People going to courthouses in BC are still required to wear a mask in the courtroom itself as well as lobbies and waiting areas. Several chief justices released a statement March 11 saying masks will continue to be mandatory until further notice.

University of British Columbia

Students going to in-person classes at UBC will need to keep wearing their masks until the end of this term. The campus mandate will stay in place until April 30.

HandyDART vehicles

handydart masks

TransLink

Although TransLink, BC Transit, and BC Ferries have lifted their mask mandates, vehicles serving HandyDART users will still require masks.

Long-term care facilities

long-term care staff

CAF member in a long-term care facility. (Canadian Armed Forces/Twitter)

Visitors to long-term care facilities must still wear a surgical mask at all times, except when visiting residents in single-occupancy rooms, according to the province’s website.

Businesses with mandatory mask policies

tattoo mask

Alona Cherniakhova/Shutterstock

Although the public health order has been dropped, individual businesses and workplaces can still require employees and customers to wear masks.

