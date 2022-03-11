BC reports under 300 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 288 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 352,039.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 368 (-20) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 46 (-6) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 71 new cases

71 new cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 47 new cases

47 new cases Interior Health: 93 new cases

93 new cases Northern Health: 30 new cases

30 new cases Island Health: 47 new cases

47 new cases Outside of Canada: Zero new cases

There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,935 deaths in the province.

There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 14 facilities with outbreaks in the province.

To date, 90.7% (4,522,145) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.6% (4,318,406) have received their second dose.

From March 3 to March 9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18% of cases, and from February 24 to March 9, they accounted for 28.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 3 to 9) – Total 2,069



Not vaccinated: 318 (15.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 53 (2.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,698 (82%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 24 to March 9) – Total 373



Not vaccinated: 87 (23.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 20 (5.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 266 (71.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 3 to 9)

Not vaccinated: 88.1

Partially vaccinated: 30.8

Fully vaccinated: 36.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 24 to March 9)