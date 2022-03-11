BC reports under 300 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 288 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 352,039.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 368 (-20) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 46 (-6) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases are broken down by health region as follows:
- Fraser Health: 71 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 47 new cases
- Interior Health: 93 new cases
- Northern Health: 30 new cases
- Island Health: 47 new cases
- Outside of Canada: Zero new cases
There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,935 deaths in the province.
There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 14 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.7% (4,522,145) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.6% (4,318,406) have received their second dose.
From March 3 to March 9, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18% of cases, and from February 24 to March 9, they accounted for 28.7% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (March 3 to 9) – Total 2,069
- Not vaccinated: 318 (15.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 53 (2.6%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,698 (82%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 24 to March 9) – Total 373
- Not vaccinated: 87 (23.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 20 (5.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 266 (71.3%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 3 to 9)
- Not vaccinated: 88.1
- Partially vaccinated: 30.8
- Fully vaccinated: 36.2
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 24 to March 9)
- Not vaccinated: 24.5
- Partially vaccinated: 18.6
- Fully vaccinated: 5.6