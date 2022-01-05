BC health officials announce over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases
British Columbia health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been 2,542 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 266,710.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 27,106 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 298 individuals are currently hospitalized and 86 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
- Fraser Health: 1,458 new cases, 12,729 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 329 new cases, 8,274 total active cases
- Interior Health: 270 new cases, 2,250 total active cases
- Northern Health: 125 new cases, 737 total active cases
- Island Health: 360 new cases, 3,113 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new case, three total active cases
BC health officials have not provided a tally of the current number of Omicron cases identified in the province.
There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths since December 31, leaving a total of 2,427 deaths in British Columbia.
To date, 88.3% (4,399,771) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83% (4,136,540) have received their second dose.
From December 23 to 29, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16% of cases, and from December 16 to December 29, they accounted for 55% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (December 23 to 29) – Total 17,762
- Not vaccinated: 2,532 (14.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: 306 (1.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 14,924 (84%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 16 to 29) – Total 180
- Not vaccinated: 96 (53.3%)
- Partially vaccinated: three (1.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 81 (45%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 23 to 29)
- Not vaccinated: 403.9
- Partially vaccinated: 102.4
- Fully vaccinated: 325.7
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 16 to 29)
- Not vaccinated: 22.3
- Partially vaccinated: 2.2
- Fully vaccinated: 1.7